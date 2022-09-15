WEDNESday
SOCCER • BOYS
MCAA
• Legacy Christian 1, Spectrum 1, tie
• PACT 3, North Lakes Academy 2
• West Lutheran 7, Eagle Ridge Acad. 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Mounds View 0
• East Ridge 5, Forest Lake 0
• Park of C.G. 0, Roseville 0, tie
• Stillwater 3, Woodbury 1
• White Bear Lake 8, Irondale 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• DeLaSalle 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• Hiawatha Coll. 7, Chesterton Acad. 2
SOCCER • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Acad. 3, St. Paul Academy 1
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge 5, Forest Lake 0
• Mounds View 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
• Roseville 2, Park of Cottage Grove 1
• Stillwater 1, Woodbury 0
• White Bear Lake 9, Irondale 0
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 4, Columbia Heights 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• North Lakes Acad. 6, Chesterton Acad. 3
TENNIS • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Totino-Grace 6, Anoka 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Spring Lake Park 7, St. Paul Como Park 0
VOLLEYBALL
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical def. Math & Science, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17
LAKE
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Minnetonka, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11, 25-16
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt def. Edison, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15
SKYLINE
• Nova Classical def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-16
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Shakopee, 27-25, 25-11, 25-21
• Eastview def. Burnsville, 25-17, 19-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-9
• Lakeville North def. Prior Lake, 26-24, 25-18, 25-18
• Lakeville South def. Rosemount, 25-18, 25-22, 17-25, 17-25
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels def. Richfield, 25-7, 25-11, 25-7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Champlin Park def. Roseville, 25-14, 25-11, 25-10
• St. Paul Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22
• St. Paul Washington def. Hmong Academy, 25-11, 25-22, 25-15
TUESDAY
FOOTBALL
TWIN CITY RED
• Mpls. Henry 35, Brooklyn Center 28
POLLS
FOOTBALL
BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The state high school football polls with first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Class 6A Record Points
• 1. Lakeville South (6) 2-0 60
• 2. Eden Prairie 2-0 50
• 2. Maple Grove 2-0 50
• 4. Prior Lake 2-0 40
• 5. Stillwater 2-0 33
• 6. Minnetonka 2-0 29
• 7. Woodbury 2-0 25
• 8. Rosemount 2-0 18
• 9. Shakopee 1-1 17
• 10. Forest Lake 2-0 7
Others receiving votes: Centennial 1, Champlin Park 1.
Class 5A Record Points
• 1. Mankato West (5) 2-0 68
• 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 2-0 64
• 3. Elk River 2-0 52
• 4. Mahtomedi 2-0 46
• 5. Spring Lake Park 2-0 39
• 6. Chanhassen 2-0 34
• 7. Rochester Mayo 2-0 27
• 8. Rob. Armstrong 2-0 21
• 9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 7
• 9. St. P. Humboldt/Harding 2-0 7
Others receiving votes: Chaska 5, St. Francis 5, Tartan 4, Andover 2, Rogers 2, Bloomington Kennedy 1, Waconia 1.
Class 4A Record Points
• 1. Hutchinson (7) 3-0 70
• 2. Rocori 3-0 56
• 3. Stewartville 2-0 40
• 4. Byron 2-0 36
• 5. Simley 2-0 34
• 6. Holy Angels 2-0 30
• 7. Mound Westonka 2-0 22
• 8. Princeton 2-0 19
• 9. Marshall 2-0 17
• 10. Cloquet 2-0 12
Others receiving votes: North Branch 11, Detroit Lakes 9, Grand Rapids 7, Minneapolis South 7, Kasson-Mantorville 6, Becker 5, Jordan 4.
Class 3A Record Points
• 1. Cannon Falls (5) 2-0 65
• 2. Esko (2) 2-0 48
• 2. Pierz 2-0 48
• 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0 35
• 5. Watertown-Mayer 2-0 32
• 6. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1-1 26
• 7. Milaca 2-0 24
• 8. Two Harbors 2-0 20
• 9. Aitkin 2-0 18
• 10. Belle Plaine 2-0 13
Other receiving votes: Perham 12, Tri-City United 12, Dassel-Dokato 11, Minneapolis Henry 9, St. Croix Lutheran 5, Fairmont 3, Zimmerman 3, Waseca 2.
Class 2A Record Points
• 1. Chatfield (5) 2-0 67
• 2. Minneapolis North 2-0 59
• 3. Caledonia (2) 2-0 54
• 4. Barnesville 2-0 43
• 5. Pipestone Are 2-0 36
• 6. Jackson Co. Central 2-0 26
• 7. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0 25
• 8. Blue Earth Area 2-0 18
• 9. Royalton 2-0 14
• 10. Kimball Area 2-0 12
Others receiving votes: Wadena-Deer Creek 9, Concordia Academy 6, Norwood Young America 5, Osakis 5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 4, Hinckley-Finlayson 3, West Central Area-Ashby 3, Maple River 2, Pelican Rapids 2.
Class 1A Record Points
• 1. Minneota (2) 2-0 64
• 2. Mayer Lutheran (5) 2-0 63
• 3. BOLD 2-0 37
• 4. New York Mills 2-0 33
• 5. Lester Prairie 2-0 29
• 6. Mahnoment-Waubun 2-0 28
• 7. Fillmore Central 2-0 24
• 8. Murray Co. Central 2-0 23
• 9. Kerkhoven-M-S 2-0 22
• 9. Randolph 2-0 22
Others receiving votes: Deer River 15, Ottertail Central 8, Lakeview 7, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6, Red Lake County 4, Martin County West 2.
Nine-man Record Points
• 1. Wheaton/H-N (2) 2-0 49
• 2. Lanesboro (2) 2-0 42
• 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0 36
• 4. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 35
• 5. Hills-Beaver Creek 2-0 28
• 6. Spring Grove 2-0 26
• 7. Verndale 2-0 24
• 7. Red Rock Central 2-0 24
• 9. Kittson Central 2-0 21
• 9. Mabel-Canton (1) 2-0 21
Others receiving votes: LeRoy-Ostrander (1) 14, Renville Co. West 13, Cherry 9, Nevis 8, Grand Meadow 6, Win-E-Mac 2.