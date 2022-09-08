Share on Pinterest

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 1 mile. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

7 • Drama Chorus (Quinonez) 4.00 2.40 2.20

1 • Two by Two (Hernandez) 3.40 2.80

6 • Sonny Smack (L. Fuentes) 5.60

Time: 1:34.34. Scratched: Treasure Run. Exacta: 7-1, $5.30. Trifecta: 7-1-6, $14.75. Superfecta: 7-1-6-4, $8.90.

2 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $18,371.

7 • Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan) 11.00 4.60 3.80

1 • Rental Pool (Gallardo) 8.00 5.40

9 • Daigle (Wade) 2.80

Time: 1:30.32. Scratched: Jagged Arrow. Exacta: 7-1, $46.90. Trifecta: 7-1-9, $82.10. Superfecta: 7-1-9-11, $69.33. Daily double: 7-7, $11.90

3 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

4 • Jack's Advantage (Bridgmohan) 22.60 5.80 2.80

3 • Kierkegaard (Eikleberry) 2.80 2.10

2 • Twisted Dixie (Harr) 2.10

Time: 1:16.70. Scratched: Sonnyisnotsofunny. Exacta: 4-3, $26.70. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $27.90. Pick 3: 7/8-7-4, $87.55. Daily double: 7-4, $54.40.

4 1 mile. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,570.

4 • In the Red (Hernandez) 15.40 7.80 5.40

5 • Lizz a Bee (Eikleberry) 9.00 5.80

8 • Slime Queen (Roman) 6.80

Time: 1:35.96. Exacta: 4-5, $52.80. Trifecta: 4-5-8, $245.30. Superfecta: 4-5-8-1, $302.88. Pick 3: 7-4-4, $295.35. Pick 4: 7/8-7-4-4, $934.65. Daily double: 4-4, $123.50.

5 5 furlongs. Turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

2 • Sierra Hotel (Eikleberry) 4.40 3.20 2.40

8 • Remember the Maine (Bridgmohan) 5.20 2.80

5 • Samurai Mike (Hernandez) 6.20

Time: :56.29. Exacta: 2-8, $11.00. Trifecta: 2-8-5, $46.40. Superfecta: 2-8-5-1, $33.80. Pick 3: 4-4-2, $100.10. Daily double: 4-2, $19.90.

6 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Celtics Wildcat (L. Fuentes) 3.00 2.40 2.40

1 • Shezonezestreet (Lopez) 7.40 6.40

8 • Voodoo Fire (Hernandez) 4.40

Time: 1:18.50. Exacta: 3-1, $17.80. Trifecta: 3-1-8, $90.60. Superfecta: 3-1-8-6, $249.30. Pick 3: 4-2-3, $18.70. Daily double: 2-3, $5.20.

7 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

8 • Conquest Cobra (Wade) 14.40 6.00 3.60

2 • Colonel Klink (Lara) 5.00 3.80

7 • You Split Tens (Roman) 11.00

Time: 1:17.55. Exacta: 8-2, $49.40. Trifecta: 8-2-7, $325.85. Superfecta: 8-2-7-6, $264.17. Pick 3: 2-3-8, $1.00. Daily double: 3-8, $16.90.

8 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,981.

5 • May We All (L. Fuentes) 9.00 4.60 3.40

6 • Cannonball Comin (Lara) 8.60 5.80

3 • Outrun the Posse (Barandela) 15.20

Time: 1:04.61. Exacta: 5-6, $28.80. Trifecta: 5-6-3, $633.10. Superfecta: 5-6-3-4, $501.08. Pick 3: 3-8-5, $44.25. Daily double: 8-5, $39.00.

9 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

2 • Sahm Tequila (Lara) 18.40 6.40 3.80

6 • My Dominator (Hernandez) 2.60 2.10

5 • Talktoeachother (Harr) 3.00

Time: 1:04.67. Exacta: 2-6, $22.20. Trifecta: 2-6-5, $48.50. Superfecta: 2-6-5-3, $33.81. Pick 3: 8-5-2, $155.00. Pick 4: 3-8-5-2, $412.65. Pick 5: 2-3-8-5-2, $1,114.15. Daily double: 5-2, $33.70.

Total handle: $1,485,999. Live handle: $86,957.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 1-9 (.111). Totals: 169-539 (.313). Lock of the day: 29-52 (.558).