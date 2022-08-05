Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

1 • Creative Mind (Eikleberry) 16.40 9.80 5.60

6 • Lapis Lazuli (Wade) 5.60 3.20

3 • Pure Rocket (K. Lopez) 3.20

Time: 1:18.02. Exacta: 1-6, $53.30. Trifecta: 1-6-3, $145.15. Superfecta: 1-6-3-5, $244.75.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

7 • Reef's Destiny (Harr) 33.60 11.20 6.00

3 • Matts Fire N Ice (Wade) 8.40 4.00

2 • Stormin Hongkong (L. Fuentes) 3.20

Time: 1:11.08. Claimed: Miltontown, by Karl Broberg. Exacta: 7-3, $165.60. Trifecta: 7-3-2, $276.70. Superfecta: 7-3-2-4, $727.04.

3 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

4 • Stagecoach Boys (Roman) 5.40 3.00 2.40

8 • Angel's Magic (Quinonez) 2.40 2.10

5 • Kal El (L. Fuentes) 3.00

Time: 1:30.47. Scratched: Screamin Jalapeno. Exacta: 4-8, $6.40. Trifecta: 4-8-5, $10.80. Superfecta: 4-8-5-3, $4.85. Pick 3: 1-7-4, $324.95. Daily double: 7-4, $70.50.

4 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

4 • Kierkegaard (Eikleberry) 5.60 3.00 2.60

3 • Hi Ho Cheerio (H. Hernandez) 3.20 2.60

2 • Jack's Advantage (Valenzuela) 4.80

Time: 1:17.57. Scratched: One Son of a Chief. Exacta: 4-3, $9.40. Trifecta: 4-3-2, $35.15. Superfecta: 4-3-2-8, $33.84. Pick 3: 7-4-4/7, $112.10. Pick 4: 1-7-4-4/7, $908.55. Daily double: 4-4, $6.60.

5 1 mile. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $15,400.

5 • Mizzanna (Bridgmohan) 14.20 7.50 5.40

8 • She B Glamorous (Valenzuela) 6.20 3.80

13 • Hoity Toity (H. Hernandez) 3.80

Time: 1:36.24. Scratched: All Native; If You Want It. Claimed: Hoity Toity, by Tim Padilla. Exacta: 5-8, $41.30. Trifecta: 5-8-13, $106.15. Superfecta: 5-8-13-1, $100.99. Pick 3: 4-4/7-5, $55.25. Daily double: 4-5, $63.20.

6 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

6 • Appreciable (L. Fuentes) 6.80 3.80 3.00

3 • Yellow Dress (Wade) 4.00 3.00

2 • Secret Mistress (Harr) 4.20

Time: 1:04.80. Scratched: Moonshine Moxy. Claimed: Appreciable, by Esteban Martinez. Exacta: 6-3, $10.70. Trifecta: 6-3-2, $25.30. Superfecta: 6-3-2-1, $21.00. Pick 3: 4/7-5-6/7, $59.35. Daily double: 5-6, $32.30.

7 1 mile, 70 yards. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,285.

4 • Tonka Warrior (Eikleberry) 12.80 6.60 3.40

1 • No Slo Mo (Wade) 3.60 2.60

2 • Myopic (K. Lopez) 2.80

Time: 1:39.05. Scratched: Champagne Pegasus; Light Cruiser. Exacta: 4-1, $21.90. Trifecta: 4-1-2, $32.40. Superfecta: 4-1-2-6, $46.63. Pick 3: 5-6/7-4, $132.45. Pick 4: 4/7-5-6/7-4, $491.10. Pick 5: 4-4/7-5-6/7-4, $2,029.90. Daily double: 6-4, $20.50.

8 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $17,300.

5 • Lafawnduhs Elegants (Beverly) 10.40 4.40 3.40

3 • Relentless Flash (Escobedo) 3.40 2.20

2 • Good Clean Candy (Suarez Ricardo) 4.40

Time: :17.15. Scratched: Kool Susie. Exacta: 5-3, $15.50. Trifecta: 5-3-2, $48.30. Superfecta: 5-3-2-4, $25.67. Pick 3: 6/7-4-5, $79.15. Daily double: 4-5, $24.60.

9 300 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

2 • Jjs Full Moon (Escobedo) 6.00 4.00 2.80

1 • Jess Digs Me (Harr) 12.20 7.40

5 • Caboose On the Loose (Stein) 7.60

Time: :15.89. Exacta: 2-1, $33.00. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $144.90. Superfecta: 2-1-5-7, $232.02. Pick 3: 4-5-2, $125.30. Daily double: 5-2, $23.40.

10 300 yards. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $20,000.

3 • Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo) 11.20 6.20 2.80

5 • Averys Rocket (Escobedo) 5.20 2.80

8 • Tomi Guns (Frink) 2.10

Time: :15.76. Exacta: 3-5, $23.40. Trifecta: 3-5-8, $23.95. Superfecta: 3-5-8-9, $25.08. Pick 3: 5-2-3, $52.30. Pick 4: 4-5-2-3, $458.55. Daily double: 2-3, $18.10.

Total handle: $1,615,264. Live handle: $128,997.

Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 3-10 (.300). Totals: 126-372 (.339). Lock of the day: 21-36 (.583).