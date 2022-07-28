CANTERBURY PARK WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.
4 • Bigfoot City (Lara) 9.00 3.60 2.40
6 • Mrs. Beans (Wade) 3.60 2.40
5 • Lookin for Eight (L. Fuentes) 2.10
Time: 1:38.41. Scratched: Chrome King. Exacta: 4-6, $15.10. Trifecta: 4-6-5, $15.15.
2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.
4 • Flash of Mischief (Eikleberry) 4.20 2.80 2.40
5 • Tony's Tapit (Lopez) 4.20 3.60
1 • Flatout Winner (H. Hernandez) 3.80
Time: 1:36.66. Exacta: 4-5, $8.10. Trifecta: 4-5-1, $18.85. Superfecta: 4-5-1-2, $9.34. Daily Double: 4-4, $8.30.
3 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
9 • Checkcashingconnie (Goodwin) 6.00 3.40 2.40
4 • Ana (Wade) 4.20 2.80
8 • Sharpened (H. Hernandez) 3.00
Time: 1:00.64. Scratched: Cupids Crush. Exacta: 9-4, $12.20. Trifecta: 9-4-8, $16.20. Superfecta: 9-4-8-2, $32.41. Pick 3: 4-4-6/9, $22.00. Daily Double: 4-9, $7.50.
4 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
3 • Midnight Royal (Valenzuela) 7.40 3.80 3.00
2 • Eyes Flying Bye (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.60
5 • Tapit Sam (Lara) 3.60
Time: 1:05.44. Exacta: 3-2, $8.30. Trifecta: 3-2-5, $19.90. Superfecta: 3-2-5-1, $20.92. Pick 3: 4-6/9-3, $12.00. Pick 4: 4-4-6/9-3, $77.45. Daily Double: 9-3, $10.30.
5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.
6 • Calibrate (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.60 2.40
7 • Bugler (H. Hernandez) 7.60 4.60
5 • Roman Pharoah (Lara) 5.00
Time: 1:17.09. Exacta: 6-7, $11.50. Trifecta: 6-7-5, $107.30. Superfecta: 6-7-5-1, $61.42. Pick 3: 6/9-3-6, $8.80. Daily Double: 3-6, $7.20.
6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,200.
8 • Just Ask Joel (Lara) 162.00 48.40 14.40
9 • Yesteryear (H. Hernandez) 4.00 3.00
5 • Buxterhooter (Eikleberry) 3.80
Time: 1:17.97. Exacta: 8-9, $418.70. Trifecta: 8-9-5, $1,352.35. Superfecta: 8-9-5-3, $1,118.04. Pick 3: 3-6-8, $228.10. Pick 4: 6/9-3-6-8, $879.30. Pick 5: 4-6/9-3-6-8, $2,464.25. Daily Double: 6-8, $146.50.
7 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.
6 • Alotta Oh La La (Smith) 4.00 3.00 2.00
2 • Charlies Politician (Thedford) 3.00 2.00
4 • Relentless One (Escobedo) 2.00
Time: 0:17.98. Exacta: 6-2, $16.00. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $16.50. Superfecta: 6-2-4-9, $16.69. Pick 3: 6-8-6, $223.35. Daily Double: 8-6, $253.30.
8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.
8 • Davila (Valenzuela) 18.80 7.60 3.20
5 • Hot Politician Z (Gutierrez) 24.20 7.60
2 • One Fabulous Miracle (Quiroz) 2.10
Time: 0:18.02. Scratched: Shine On Piloto. Exacta: 8-5, $168.90. Trifecta: 8-5-2, $243.55. Superfecta: 8-5-2-3, $114.91. Pick 3: 8-6-8, $1,342.60. Daily Double: 6-8, $19.90. Daily Double: 6-9, $1.80.
9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.
7 • My Candys Relentless (Escobedo) 4.80 3.40 2.20
1 • Jettin Jetta (Suarez Ricardo) 5.60 3.20
8 • Reloaded With Corona (Thedford) 3.40
Time: 0:18.09. Exacta: 7-1, $11.30. Trifecta: 7-1-8, $24.30. Superfecta: 7-1-8-9, $23.58. Pick 3: 6-8-7, $35.00. Daily Double: 8-7, $19.20.
10 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $8,400.
3 • Jesst for Speed (Gutierrez) 9.20 4.20 3.20
5 • Captivate This (Triana Jr.) 17.20 6.80
7 • Relentless Courage (Valenzuela) 5.20
Time: 0:20.06. Exacta: 3-5, $63.40. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $144.75. Superfecta: 3-5-7-2, $109.80. Pick 3: 8-7-3, $45.40. Daily Double: 7-3, $12.80.
11 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $8,000.
4 • Apolitical Sass (Valenzuela) 5.40 3.60 2.20
5 • Runaway Separtely (Smith) 7.00 4.40
2 • Waitin on Eight (Triana Jr.) 4.00
Time: 0:19.87. Exacta: 4-5, $13.30. Trifecta: 4-5-2, $29.85. Superfecta: 4-5-2-6, $44.28. Pick 3: 7-3-4, $21.45. Pick 4: 8-7-3-4, $168.45. Daily Double: 3-4, $6.55.
Total handle: $1,655,938. Live handle: $116,061. Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 6-11 (.545). Totals: 114-333 (.342). Lock of the day: 18-33 (.545).