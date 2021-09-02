Wednesday's results
1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.
5 • Vegas Guy (Wade) 3.20 2.40 2.10
2 • Twisted Dixie (Harr) 5.20 3.20
4 • Runaway Harry (R. Fuentes) 2.80
Time: 1:10.39. Exacta: 5-2, $8.60. Trifecta: 5-2-4, $11.20. Superfecta: 5-2-4-1, $2.50.
2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,105.
1 • Pretty Sweet (Wade) 2.40 2.20 2.10
3 • Coco Loco Mama (Valenzuela) 5.00 3.00
6 • Twilight Galaxy (Negron) 2.20
Time: 1:10.63. Scratched: Ultra Cordial. Exacta: 1-3, $5.00. Trifecta: 1-3-6, $4.45. Daily double: 5-1, $2.70.
3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $32,900.
3 • Girls a Bullet (Wade) 9.40 4.60 2.60
5 • Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay) 5.00 2.60
2 • Princess Livia (Hernandez) 2.10
Time: 1:09.71. Scratched: Ornamental Iron. Exacta: 3-5, $20.50. Trifecta: 3-5-2, $19.20. Pick 3: 5-1/2-3, $6.50. Daily double: 1-3, $6.70.
4 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.
2 • Thick Haze (L. Fuentes) 6.60 2.80 2.40
6 • Minnesota Miracle (Valenzuela) 2.40 2.20
7 • Gopher Gold (Wade) 2.60
Time: 1:28.80. Scratched: Hold the Spice. Exacta: 2-6, $6.50. Trifecta: 2-6-7, $15.95. Superfecta: 2-6-7-5, $7.53. Pick 3: 1/2-3-2, $11.75. Pick 4: 5-1/2-3-2, $24.95. Daily double: 3-2, $20.80.
5 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,300.
2 • Master Guns (Wade) 5.80 3.20 2.40
7 • Outerbanks (Hernandez) 3.60 2.60
6 • No Mo Hooch (Harr) 3.00
Time: :56.17. Exacta: 2-7, $11.00. Trifecta: 2-7-6, $19.10. Superfecta: 2-7-6-5, $9.68. Pick 3: 3-2-2, $40.95. Daily double: 2-2, $15.00.
6 6½ furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
1 • Sahm Tequila (Eikleberry) 17.60 9.00 6.20
6 • Out Run'm (Negron) 12.00 6.60
9 • Top Dog (L. Fuentes) 2.60
Time: 1:17.21. Scratched: K C's First BMW. Exacta: 1-6, $69.10. Trifecta: 1-6-9, $125.95. Superfecta: 1-6-9-4, $48.16. Pick 3: 2-2-1, $123.25. Daily double: 2-1, $61.10.
7 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,600.
5 • Nocturnal Mission (R. Fuentes) 24.20 9.60 10.40
2 • Lila's Lucky Lady (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.60
1 • Get One More (Hernandez) 4.40
Time: 1:37.62. Exacta: 5-2, $40.70. Trifecta: 5-2-1, $99.45. Superfecta: 5-2-1-8, $188.94. Pick 3: 2-1-5, $396.10. Daily double: 1-5, $131.90.
8 6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.
4 • Determined to Rise (Hernandez) 12.20 4.80 4.00
5 • Hot Artie (Eikleberrry) 3.40 3.40
2 • Bobby Boots (Negron) 3.00
Time: 1:10.15. Exacta: 4-5, $25.90. Trifecta: 4-5-2, $53.40. Superfecta: 4-5-2-6, $24.39. Pick 3: 1-5-4, $646.70. Pick 4: 2-1-5-4, $2,567.15. Pick 5: 2-2-1-5-4, $13,580.85. Pick 6: 3-2-2-1-5-4, five correct paid $2,587.20. Daily double: 5-4, $97.20.
On-track handle: $65,631. Total handle: $1,263,731.
Jay Lietzau's results: Wednesday: 1-8 (.125). Totals: 176-523 (.336). Lock of the day: 28-53 (.528).