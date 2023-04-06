Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Jorge Soler, Marlins

The designated hitter homered twice, a first-inning solo shot to left-center field and a three-run line drive down the left-field line in the eighth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

0-7 The Twins with the bases loaded so far this season after Jose Miranda flew out to center in the sixth inning.

1.08 Twins starting pitchers' ERA, with four earned runs allowed in 33⅓ innings pitched. Their batting average against is .165.

2:10 Wednesday's time of game. Their average time entering Wednesday's game was 2 hours, 23 minutes, the fastest in baseball. Their longest was 2:35 on Friday at Kansas City and shortest was 1:57 on Tuesday.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.