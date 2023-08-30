IMPACT PLAYER: Kole Calhoun, Guardians

The Twins used lefthander Kody Funderburk to put Calhoun in a lefty-on-lefty matchup in the 10th inning, but Calhoun rocketed a fastball in a 3-0 count for a go-ahead, three-run homer.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 The number of times this season the Twins lost a game when leading after eight innings. They previously were 56-0.

2.92 Sonny Gray's ERA, the lowest in the American League, after he tossed seven scoreless innings.

25 Multi-hit games from Donovan Solano this season. He singled in the third and fifth innings.