IMPACT PLAYER: Kole Calhoun, Guardians
The Twins used lefthander Kody Funderburk to put Calhoun in a lefty-on-lefty matchup in the 10th inning, but Calhoun rocketed a fastball in a 3-0 count for a go-ahead, three-run homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 The number of times this season the Twins lost a game when leading after eight innings. They previously were 56-0.
2.92 Sonny Gray's ERA, the lowest in the American League, after he tossed seven scoreless innings.
25 Multi-hit games from Donovan Solano this season. He singled in the third and fifth innings.
Guardians rally for a 5-2 win on Calhoun's 3-run homer in the 10th and cut Twins' lead to 5 games
The Cleveland Guardians aren't conceding, despite all that has gone wrong for the defending AL Central champions this season.