Kitties take center stage during annual Minneapolis cat tour

Feline aficionados flooded the streets of Lowry Hill East on a wet Thursday, cheering as cats appeared in windows, on front porches and across lawns.
The Wedge Live Cat Tour, an annual guided walk across the neighborhood, showcased dozens of cats for the hundreds who showed up, all within a few hours.
The event kicked off at Mueller Park, where parking was scarce for blocks in each direction. Rain had postponed the event Wednesday, and showers continued most of the day Thursday. But, as the eventgoers began their prowl, the clouds parted.
“I actually flew here from Knoxville, Tennessee, for the cat tour,” Breanna Mommaerts said.
She had seen a post on Instagram about the event and decided she had to see it for herself. Mommaerts knew the crowd would be big, but she was still shocked with how packed the streets were.
The cat tour started in 2017 with around a dozen attendees. It has grown in size every year since and even draws national attention. It has even spawned a copycat event in St. Paul.
During Thursday’s amble, crowds erupted in cheers anytime a cat did something cute, which resulted in constant applause as people held up signs that said, “Show me your cat.” Mommaerts and her friend were both gifted paper plates painted to look like kittens faces.
Mommaerts, like many of the guests Thursday, was a proud cat owner. After around 30 minutes of walking, she and her friend had already seen 20 different felines.