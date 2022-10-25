Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

General Motors Co., up $1.29 to $37.01.

The automaker beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts and said it is seeing improved supplies of computer chips.

Weber Inc., up $1.53 to $6.56.

BDT Capital Partners is interested in buying the rest of the maker of barbecue grills and grilling tools that it doesn't already own.

United Parcel Service Inc., down 55 cents to $167.

The package delivery service reported strong financial results, but it is facing higher expenses.

SAP SE, up $5.31 to $96.32.

The business software maker's third-quarter revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

General Electric Co., down 36 cents to $73.

The industrial conglomerate's third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Sherwin-Williams Co., up $7.67 to $220.20.

The paint and coatings maker beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Crown Holdings Inc., down $14.32 to $70.69.

The packaging company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results and gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 22 cents to $7.32.

The airline's third-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.