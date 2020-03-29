POTOSI, Wis. — The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries.
The tornado struck around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Potosi, in Grant County, and was on the ground for about five minutes, traveling about 7 miles (11 kilometers).
The weather service says barns and trees were damaged and a house sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Ramsey e-cigarette company produced and gave away 500 gallons of hand sanitizer
Dan Baker knew he could help his community, in dire need of hand sanitizer, if only he could get his hands on some alcohol.The 44-year-old…
National
Wisconsin commission won't investigate 2 county clerks
The Wisconsin Elections Commission will not investigate two county clerks for encouraging absentee voters staying home because of the coronavirus outbreak to use a provision to avoid the state's photo ID requirement.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 scare prompts Minnesota schools to get creative in feeding kids
With the state's schools closed, districts and other organizations are finding ways to deliver meals to children in need.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck southwest Wisconsin
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirms that an EF-1 tornado struck southwestern Wisconsin over the weekend, damaging barns and outbuidings but causing no injuries.