GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The National Weather Service confirms the severe thunderstorms that moved through northern parts of the Red River Valley earlier this week produced six tornadoes.

The weather service's damage assessment team said tornadoes were confirmed near Starkweather, east of Binford, north of Sharon, west of Northwood, near Davidson, and Key West, in northwest Minnesota.

The tornado near Sharon was rated as an EF-2 with winds of 115 mph.

The twister Monday destroyed a barn and toppled trees along a path of about three miles.

Three of the tornadoes were rated EF-1 with winds of 90 to 105. The other two were rated EF-0 with top winds of 75 to 80 mph. In most cases, the damage was limited to rural farmsteads and trees.

The storm system also brought large hail and heavy rain to the region.