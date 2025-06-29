Nation

Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico

Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico.

The Associated Press
June 29, 2025 at 3:29PM

MIAMI — Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico.

Shortly after announcing Tropical Storm Barry off the country's Atlantic coast on Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Flossie formed along Mexico's west coast.

The storm's center was about 240 miles (about 390 kilometers) south of Acapulco and about 485 miles (780 kilometers) southeast of Manzanillo. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Sports

LeBron James formally opts in for a 23rd season, will make $52.6M in 2025-26, AP source says

card image

LeBron James is exercising his $52.6 million option with the Los Angeles Lakers for 2025-26, further confirming that he will become the first player in NBA history to play a 23rd season, a person with knowledge of the decision said Sunday.

Nation

Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico

Nation

Azerbaijan cancels Russian events over the killings of 2 citizens in Yekaterinburg