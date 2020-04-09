The most recognizable weather reporting voice on Minnesota radio is retiring.

Mike Lynch, who has brought WCCO Radio listeners his forecasts with enthusiasm and homespun cheer, said Thursday that he has reached 40 years on the job Tuesday and now is the time to fold up his work umbrella for the last time.

During his regular gig Thursday morning on AM 830 with Dave Lee, Lynch said he's looking forward to spending more time with his wife, Kathy.

"I have a bittersweet announcement to make that's been about three years in the making," Lynch wrote on Facebook, where a warm photo of him and his wife dominates. "I've decided to retire from WCCO Radio after 40 years."

Lynch endeared himself with listeners as a regular guy who enjoyed a corny joke with Lee and others on the air. He routinely gave a nod to WCCO's statewide reach by giving a temperature in some small town while throwing in the name of a cafe or hardware store.

The 64-year-old Lynch called in at 6:49 a.m. Thursday to announce his departure but not before he said, "21 degrees and clear outside of Louie's Finer Meats in Cumberland, Wisconsin."

Lynch said he grew up in Richfield listening to WCCO and recalled personalities of days gone by with great fondness.

"When I was delivering morning newspapers, I loved to listen with a transistor radio and laugh out loud at 5 a.m. with Roger Erickson and Maynard Speece," Lynch continued. "When I came home every day from Holy Angels High School, the 'Cannon Mess' was on in our kitchen."

He credited Cannon with mentoring him early on, saying, "I couldn't have done it without his kind heart."

Among his greatest pleasures on the air, he wrote, has been broadcasting from the State Fair every year because "I so love meeting and having fun with all of you wonderful people who came up to our broadcast center."

Looking to the future, Lynch said he will continue to host travel tours, lead astronomy programs and will still "be on 'CCO Radio now and then."

And in an apparent reference to the upheaval in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Lynch concluded with, "God willing, I'll see you at the Minnesota State Fair later this summer!"

Lynch attended the University of Minnesota for two years and transferred to the University of Wisconsin, where he received his meteorology degree in 1979.