CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — A snowy forecast has prompted a change in schedule for Monday's opening race of the Alpine skiing world championships, the women's combined.
The order of the two-run race was flipped so that the slalom leg will precede the super-G leg.
The forecast calls for overnight snow in Cortina.
The slalom run is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) followed by the super-G at 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT).
The winner will be determined by adding together the skiers' times from the two runs.
Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova are among the favorites.
