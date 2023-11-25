Warm weather in mid-November postponed departure for sandhill cranes staging for migration from this area.
Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, Minn., had lingering crane migrants. To inquire about Sherburne birds call 763-389-3323.
Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area at Grantsburg, Wis., had several thousand cranes scattered throughout the site at mid-month. They were holding up traffic on Phantom Lake Road. For information about wildlife at Crex call 715-463-CREX.
