Warm weather in mid-November postponed departure for sandhill cranes staging for migration from this area.

Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge near Zimmerman, Minn., had lingering crane migrants. To inquire about Sherburne birds call 763-389-3323.

Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area at Grantsburg, Wis., had several thousand cranes scattered throughout the site at mid-month. They were holding up traffic on Phantom Lake Road. For information about wildlife at Crex call 715-463-CREX.