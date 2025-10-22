We talked to Taylor from ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

Those from Maple Grove might recognize Taylor in a music video for one of the most popular songs on the radio. And it’s not superstar Taylor Swift.
Taylor Sieve, a Maple Grove native, donned a sequined bonnet and danced alongside Swift in the music video for her chart-topping song “The Fate of Ophelia” from “The Life of a Showgirl.” It’s the latest moment in almost a decade of prominence for Sieve since graduating from Maple Grove Senior High School. In 2017, the 27-year-old placed third in Season 14 of the televised dance competition “So You Think You Can Dance.” Currently, Sieve is performing in Alanis Morissette’s new residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
We wanted to talk to Sieve about her brush with Taylor Swift, but she couldn’t say much thanks to a nondisclosure agreement. So instead we touched on inspiring young dancers and her journey from the Twin Cities to show business. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Tell me about getting that call to be in the video. What was that like?
It’s definitely been a dream of mine. I saw her in concert in Minneapolis; it must have been at the Xcel. But I saw her 1989 concert, and I was blown away. I mean, she had, I think she only had male dancers on that tour, but a friend of mine, Tyce Diorio, choreographed that show, and it was phenomenal. I remember thinking in that moment, “I would love to do something like that.” And definitely working with her is a career highlight.
When did you realize you could make a career out of dancing?
I knew pretty early on as a kid, but it wasn’t until I saw “So You Think You Can Dance” when I was growing up. And also I saw a show called “Shaping Sound.” They came to Minneapolis and did a performance, and I just remember sitting in the audience being like, “Yeah, I want to do that.” So after high school, I got an opportunity out in L.A. and I took it. I didn’t go to college. I just set out right after high school graduation.
Growing up in the Twin Cities, how did your dancing career start?