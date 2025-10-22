We talked to Taylor from ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

There’s certain kids that definitely want a career in dance, in the arts — the ones that come up to you and start asking you questions. I try to be as honest as possible, because it may look like everything is dreamy and amazing and spectacular. You know, there’s a lot of truth that comes with a career like this. There’s periods where, if you’re a freelance talent, you might not have work for months or an audition for weeks. But there is a certain amount of belief that you have to have in not only yourself, but also in your community. Because it can be really easy to just stop or give up, and that’s the hardest thing. The kids at Larkin are phenomenal. Every year I go back and am blown away by their talent. They just have to believe in themselves and go after it, because you never know until you try.