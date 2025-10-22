Music

We talked to Taylor from ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

No, not Taylor Swift. But Taylor Sieve, a Maple Grove native who was one of the backup dancers for the chart-topping song.

By Cole Reynolds

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 22, 2025 at 4:00PM
Taylor Sieve, formerly of Maple Grove, has made a career of dancing, from TV competition shows to Taylor Swift videos. (Provided by Taylor Sieve)

Those from Maple Grove might recognize Taylor in a music video for one of the most popular songs on the radio. And it’s not superstar Taylor Swift.

Taylor Sieve, a Maple Grove native, donned a sequined bonnet and danced alongside Swift in the music video for her chart-topping song “The Fate of Ophelia” from “The Life of a Showgirl.” It’s the latest moment in almost a decade of prominence for Sieve since graduating from Maple Grove Senior High School. In 2017, the 27-year-old placed third in Season 14 of the televised dance competition “So You Think You Can Dance.” Currently, Sieve is performing in Alanis Morissette’s new residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

We wanted to talk to Sieve about her brush with Taylor Swift, but she couldn’t say much thanks to a nondisclosure agreement. So instead we touched on inspiring young dancers and her journey from the Twin Cities to show business. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me about getting that call to be in the video. What was that like?

It’s definitely been a dream of mine. I saw her in concert in Minneapolis; it must have been at the Xcel. But I saw her 1989 concert, and I was blown away. I mean, she had, I think she only had male dancers on that tour, but a friend of mine, Tyce Diorio, choreographed that show, and it was phenomenal. I remember thinking in that moment, “I would love to do something like that.” And definitely working with her is a career highlight.

When did you realize you could make a career out of dancing?

I knew pretty early on as a kid, but it wasn’t until I saw “So You Think You Can Dance” when I was growing up. And also I saw a show called “Shaping Sound.” They came to Minneapolis and did a performance, and I just remember sitting in the audience being like, “Yeah, I want to do that.” So after high school, I got an opportunity out in L.A. and I took it. I didn’t go to college. I just set out right after high school graduation.

Growing up in the Twin Cities, how did your dancing career start?

I started at a local studio in Maple Grove called Butterfield Gallerie of Dance. It’s not around anymore. It was very close, and I fell in love. I think my parents put me in classes at 3 years old, not knowing that it was going to evolve into anything more than that. I eventually ended up at Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood. The amount of shows that came through Minneapolis, too, was really inspiring to see. Because dance never really was thought of as a career, at least in my family. I hadn’t seen anybody do anything like that before.

You were back at Larkin just a few weeks ago. What do you tell the kids that are in the same position that you were a decade ago?

There’s certain kids that definitely want a career in dance, in the arts — the ones that come up to you and start asking you questions. I try to be as honest as possible, because it may look like everything is dreamy and amazing and spectacular. You know, there’s a lot of truth that comes with a career like this. There’s periods where, if you’re a freelance talent, you might not have work for months or an audition for weeks. But there is a certain amount of belief that you have to have in not only yourself, but also in your community. Because it can be really easy to just stop or give up, and that’s the hardest thing. The kids at Larkin are phenomenal. Every year I go back and am blown away by their talent. They just have to believe in themselves and go after it, because you never know until you try.

When you’re not sharing the stage with a star, what are you doing?

I’ve been learning how to surf and play tennis. I’ve been living in California and I’m like, “I should try at least.” Other than that, I love going to the movies. I am a movie fiend.

Cole Reynolds

intern

Cole Reynolds is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

