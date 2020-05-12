The unimaginably huge negative number that dominated the headlines Friday was 20.5 million, the amount of payroll jobs lost in April. I long ago ran out of synonyms for “unprecedented,” but in 30 years of close analysis of these monthly job reports, I’d never seen anything like this. Virtually every industry shed workers last month.

There was another big negative number released Friday, this one from the Congressional Budget Office: $737 billion. That was the budget deficit in April: the difference between what the government collected in taxes and what it spent.

Because federal taxes are due April 15, a deficit of any magnitude in April is both very unusual (the government almost always runs a surplus in April) and, this year, totally reasonable. First, given the coronavirus crisis, tax day was pushed forward to July 15. Revenue was down 55% last month compared with April 2019.

Second, Congress put a lot of spending on the national credit card in April. Outlays were up a whopping 160% over the year.

Given the unemployment situation, these fiscal developments are entirely appropriate. But what do they mean for future political agendas?

When the economy is cratering at its current rate, the question is not whether the federal budget deficit is too big; it’s is the deficit is big enough to temporarily offset the private-sector contraction? On this front, Congress initially acted with an urgency that now appears to be fading, at least on the part of the White House. That must not stand. The depth and breadth of this crisis means the deficit will need to grow even larger before this is over.

Therefore, when the next presidential term starts, the ratio of debt-to-GDP, a common measure of our fiscal position, will be over 100%. The last time publicly held debt was bigger than the economy was right after World War II, which also makes sense: responding to existential threats, be they microbes or fascists, sharply increases our public debt.

After the war, the debt fell sharply, and by the time John F. Kennedy was elected in 1960, it was 44%. When Ronald Reagan won in 1980, it was 25%. I don’t expect the same downward debt trajectory after the war against COVID-19 — the gap between federal tax revenue and outlays is bigger now, and the economy’s trend growth rate is slower. On the other hand, interest rates are a lot lower today, so servicing any given debt level should be easier.

What did not happen then (think of Dwight D. Eisenhower, who built the highway system despite postwar debt burdens) and what must not happen now is for the debt level to preclude the necessary policy reforms. If the president — whoever it is — in 2021 dons a green eyeshade and declares the debt level must thwart his agenda, he will be both undermining the future for no good economic reason and committing a highly partisan, conservative act.

Regardless of whether the 2021 debt is 110% of the GDP (as I believe it will be) or 20%, we must still start down the path toward universal health coverage. We can’t allow the debt level to preclude long-ignored public investments in both human and physical capital, with the latter including green technologies, such as energy storage and renewables. The fact that we lost a decade of job gains in two months means we’ll surely need to help economically vulnerable people get back on their feet through, for example, direct job-creation programs. The reality of fragile supply chains in critical health care production means our future security is conditional on replacing these international chains with domestic ones.

In other words, there’s a lot the government needs to do, and the need for action is no less urgent — or evident — when the government owes a lot of money.

Let me be concrete and unequivocal about what I’m agitating for. I do not believe our fiscal imbalances should be ignored, and it is preferable to pay for these investments through progressive taxation rather than adding them to the already inflated debt. Even while the economic danger of so much public debt — overheating, spikes in interest and inflation rates — is nowhere to be seen, it would be better not to make that hole deeper. It’s already the case that even at low interest rates, debt service is a quickly growing part of the budget.

Of course, progressive “pay-fors” will be resisted by Republicans for whom tax policy is a one-way ratchet. In fact, the Trump tax cuts are one reason we entered this recession with the debt ratio at twice its historical average at the end of economic expansions. Based on the historical correlation, we should have been collecting at least 18% of GDP in tax revenue before the crisis. Instead, we were collecting 16%. That’s over a $400 billion gap.

I emphasize this history for a very important reason. If the next president is a Democrat, and inherited debt and Republican stonewalling on higher taxes means that president fails to pursue the progressive agenda that many in the party now demand, then that agenda may never come to fruition.

If so, then the Republican project of blocking progressive change by politically motivated fiscal rectitude — their deficit concerns only arise in service of blocking progressive initiatives — and protecting their donor base from progressive taxation will be completed. And that project’s completion will not be the work not of its architects, but of its opposition.

Whoever is president next year, presumably Donald Trump or Joe Biden, will face a level of debt not seen since the mid-1940s. But neither man should allow that fact to stop him from doing what needs to get done.

Jared Bernstein, chief economist to former Vice President Joe Biden, is a senior fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.