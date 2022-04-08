NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
WD-40 Co., up $12.37 to $186.88.
The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.
Paysafe Ltd., up 18 cents to $3.17.
The payments company appointed veteran fintech executive Bruce Lowthers as its CEO, effective May 1.
ACM Research Inc., down $1.16 to $17.90.
The computer chipmaking equipment company cut its revenue forecast because of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai.
Designer Brands Inc., up 64 cents to $14.59.
The operator of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse raised its financial forecasts and reinstated its dividend.
Spirit Airlines Inc., down 26 cents to $26.25.
The budget airline said it would discuss a $3.6 billion takeover offer from JetBlue.
LXP Industrial Trust, down $2.21 to $13.42.
The real estate investment trust said it was no longer considering a sale.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $1.18 to $218.21.
The cybersecurity company said it's been authorized to provide services to the Department of Defense and other customers.
Wells Fargo & Co., up 99 cents to $48.73.
Banks benefited from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge more interest on loans.