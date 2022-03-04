WCHA Final Faceoff

Saturday-Sunday, Ridder Arena

Stream: All games on BTN+

Saturday's semifinals

No. 4 seed Minnesota Duluth vs. No. 1 Gophers, 1 p.m.

Bulldogs update: UMD (24-10-1) advanced to the semifinals with a 2-1 series victory over Minnesota State Mankato. RW Elizabeth Giguere, a transfer from Clarkson who won the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Award, leads the Bulldogs with 20 goals and 55 points, one more than C Gabbie Hughes (18-36-54). LW Anna Klein (19-27-46) completes a formidable line with Giguere and Hughes. G Emma Soderberg (14-7-4, 2.33 goals-against average, .913 save percentage) played for Sweden in the Winter Olympics.

Gophers update: Minnesota (28-7-1) is on a nine-game winning streak and is 13-2 since Jan. 1. The Gophers have two wins, a regulation loss and an overtime loss vs. UMD this season. F Taylor Heise (28-36-64) leads the nation in scoring and is second in goals and assists. She and linemates Abigail Boreen (22-33-55) and Catie Skaja (17-26-43) have combined for 67 goals and 162 points. G Lauren Bench (13-4-1, 1.97, .919) started both games in the first-round sweep of St. Thomas.

No. 3 seed Wisconsin vs. No. 2 seed Ohio State, 4 p.m.

Badgers update: Two-time defending NCAA champion Wisconsin (25-6-4) finished third in the WCHA in the regular season, its lowest conference finish since 2010. The Badgers were swept by Ohio State 5-1 and 2-1 two weeks ago. LW Daryl Watts, the 2018 Kazmaier winner while with Boston College, leads Wisconsin in scoring (27-29-56). G Kennedy Blair (22-5-4, 1.44, .928) transferred from Mercyhurst before the 2020-21 season and helped the Badgers win the NCAA title last year.

Buckeyes update: Ohio State (27-6) is on a five-game winning streak in which it has allowed a total of three goals. G Amanda Thiele (13-3, 1.20, .942) is coming off back-to-back shutouts of St. Cloud State. D Sophie Jacques (18-36-54) leads the Buckeyes in scoring. F Paetyn Lewis of Rogers has a team-high 22 goals, and F Liz Schepers of Mound has 19. Coach Nadine Muzerall, a former Gophers player and assistant coach, has led the Buckeyes to two Frozen Four appearances.

Sunday's championship: Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Note: The NCAA tournament selection show is Sunday at 8 p.m., on ESPNews.