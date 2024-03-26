The 2024 Associated Press All-State team for Minnesota high school boys basketball, as voted on by statewide media:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jackson McAndrew, Wayzata
FIRST TEAM
Jackson McAndrew, senior, Wayzata
Isaac Asuma, senior, Cherry
Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, senior, Totino-Grace
Casmir Chavis, senior, Park Center
Daniel Freitag, senior, Bloomington Jefferson
SECOND TEAM
Kyle Jorgensen, senior, Minneapolis Washburn
Grayson Grove, senior, Alexandria
Jack Robison, senior, Lakeville North
Jayden Moore, sophomore, Hopkins
Andy Stefonowicz, senior, Minnetonka
Nolan Groves, junior, Orono
Poet Davis, senior, Minneapolis South
Patrick Rowe, senior, Chisago Lakes
Tameron Ferguson, senior, St. Cloud Tech
C.J. Armstrong, junior, Richfield
Past winners of the Player of the Year award:
2023 — Nolan Winter, Lakeville North
2022 — Braeden Carrington, Park Center
2021 — Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy
2020 — Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy
2019 — Matthew Hurt, Rochester John Marshall
2018 — Tre Jones, Apple Valley
2017 — Tre Jones, Apple Valley
2016 — Amir Coffey, Hopkins
2015 — Sacar Anim, DeLaSalle
2014 — Tyus Jones, Apple Valley and JP Macura, Lakeville North
2013 — Tyus Jones, Apple Valley and Reid Travis, DeLaSalle
2012 — Tyus Jones, Apple Valley
2011 — Joe Coleman, Hopkins
2010 — Marshall Bjorklund, Sibley East
2009 — Mike Bruesewitz, Henry Sibley
2008 — Cody Schilling, Ellsworth
2007 — Cole Aldrich, Bloomington Jefferson
2006 — Isaiah Dahlman, Braham
2005 — Isaiah Dahlman, Braham
2004 — Spencer Tollackson, Chaska
2003 — Kris Humphries, Hopkins
2002 — Kris Humphries, Hopkins
2001 — Rick Rickert, Duluth East
2000 — Adam Boone, Minnetonka and Rick Rickert, Duluth East
1999 — Shane Schilling, Minnetonka
1998 — Joel Przybilla, Monticello
1997 — Joel Przybilla, Monticello
1996 — Khalid El-Amin, Minneapolis North
1995 — Nate Holmstadt, Monticello and Robert Mestas, Minneapolis Roosevelt
1994 — Sam Jacobson, Park of Cottage Grove
1993 — Skipp Schaefbauer, Elk River
1992 — Trevor Winter, Slayton
1991 — Joel McDonald, Chisholm
1990 — Chad Kolander, Owatonna
