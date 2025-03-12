The boys basketball state tournament field will be decided this week, and some of the state’s best will tumble and have to get ready for spring break.
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams
The Top 25 shifted this week as teams are eliminated in section tournament play.
Three No. 1 seeds have already been ousted, only one of which was in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings. That was No. 5-ranked Hopkins (26-2), which lost to No. 4-rated Wayzata (25-4) in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship Tuesday night.
The other two section favorites to fall were Southwest Christian in Class 2A, Section 5 and Springfield in Class 1A, Section 2.
All four classes are represented in the Top 25. The top team in each classification is No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall in Class 4A, No. 2 Mankato East in Class 3A, undefeated and ninth-ranked Albany in Class 2A and No. 25 Cherry in Class 1A.
Also undefeated are No. 8 Tartan in Class 4A and No. 11 Waseca in Class 2A.
All schools are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (26-1). Last week: No. 1
2. Mankato East (Class 3A, 26-1). Last week: No. 3
3. Alexandria (Class 3A, 25-3). Last week: No. 4
4. Wayzata (25-4). Last week: No. 8
5. Hopkins (26-2). Last week: No. 2
6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 26-2). Last week: No. 5
7. Orono (Class 3A, 21-7) Last week: No. 6
8. Tartan (27-0) Last week: No. 7
9. Albany (Class 2A, 27-0). Last week: No. 9
10. Shakopee (22-5) Last week: No. 10
11. Waseca (Class 2A, 29-0). Last week: No. 11
12. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 21-5). Last week: No. 12
13. Champlin Park (23-4). Last week: No. 13
14. Caledonia (Class 2A, 27-2). Last week: No. 14
15. Apple Valley (22-6). Last week: No. 16
16. Prior Lake (22-6). Last week: 17
17. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 22-5). Last week: No. 20
18. East Ridge (21-7). Last week: No. 18
19. Richfield (Class 3A, 22-6). Last week: No. 19
20. Byron (Class 3A, 25-3). Last week: No. 22
21. Minnetonka (19-9). Last week: No. 21
22. Moorhead (21-7). Last week: No. 23
23. Anoka (22-6). Last week: No. 24
24. Lakeville North (18-10). Last week: NR
25. Cherry (Class 1A, 27-1). Last week: No. 25
