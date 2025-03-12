High Schools

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide ranking of boys basketball teams

The Top 25 shifted this week as teams are eliminated in section tournament play.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 12, 2025 at 7:00PM
Wayzata's Tommy Shumugavelu scores in the paint over Vincent Bottoene of Hopkins in the second half in the Class 4A Section 6 championship on Tuesday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The boys basketball state tournament field will be decided this week, and some of the state’s best will tumble and have to get ready for spring break.

Three No. 1 seeds have already been ousted, only one of which was in the Star Tribune’s statewide Minnesota Top 25 rankings. That was No. 5-ranked Hopkins (26-2), which lost to No. 4-rated Wayzata (25-4) in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship Tuesday night.

The other two section favorites to fall were Southwest Christian in Class 2A, Section 5 and Springfield in Class 1A, Section 2.

All four classes are represented in the Top 25. The top team in each classification is No. 1 Cretin-Derham Hall in Class 4A, No. 2 Mankato East in Class 3A, undefeated and ninth-ranked Albany in Class 2A and No. 25 Cherry in Class 1A.

Also undefeated are No. 8 Tartan in Class 4A and No. 11 Waseca in Class 2A.

All schools are Class 4A unless noted.

1. Cretin-Derham Hall (26-1). Last week: No. 1

2. Mankato East (Class 3A, 26-1). Last week: No. 3

3. Alexandria (Class 3A, 25-3). Last week: No. 4

4. Wayzata (25-4). Last week: No. 8

5. Hopkins (26-2). Last week: No. 2

6. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 26-2). Last week: No. 5

7. Orono (Class 3A, 21-7) Last week: No. 6

8. Tartan (27-0) Last week: No. 7

9. Albany (Class 2A, 27-0). Last week: No. 9

10. Shakopee (22-5) Last week: No. 10

11. Waseca (Class 2A, 29-0). Last week: No. 11

12. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 21-5). Last week: No. 12

13. Champlin Park (23-4). Last week: No. 13

14. Caledonia (Class 2A, 27-2). Last week: No. 14

15. Apple Valley (22-6). Last week: No. 16

16. Prior Lake (22-6). Last week: 17

17. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 22-5). Last week: No. 20

18. East Ridge (21-7). Last week: No. 18

19. Richfield (Class 3A, 22-6). Last week: No. 19

20. Byron (Class 3A, 25-3). Last week: No. 22

21. Minnetonka (19-9). Last week: No. 21

22. Moorhead (21-7). Last week: No. 23

23. Anoka (22-6). Last week: No. 24

24. Lakeville North (18-10). Last week: NR

25. Cherry (Class 1A, 27-1). Last week: No. 25

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

