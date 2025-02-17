Wayzata basketball coach Bryan Schnettler to serve one-game suspension

Wayzata boys basketball coach Bryan Schnettler has been issued a one-game suspension and will not be present when the Trojans host East Ridge on Wednesday.
Wayzata’s boys basketball coach will serve a one-game suspension for his behavior in the final seconds of a game at Hopkins.
The suspension stems from an incident following Wayzata’s hotly contested 77-76 loss at rival Hopkins on Thursday. Schnettler was upset when a foul wasn’t called as senior forward Wyatt McBeth tried to score on an alley-oop pass with four seconds remaining in the game.
Wayzata committed a foul less than a second later. Prior to Hopkins going to the free-throw line with 3.3 seconds left, both teams’ coaching staffs exchanged words and were assessed offsetting technical fouls. Nobody was ejected from the game.
After the game, Wayzata players and coaches didn’t shake hands with Hopkins in an attempt to avoid further incident. Social media posts from the game show fans spilling onto the court as the Trojans tried to get to their locker room.
No Wayzata players were suspended, according to Schnettler. Calls to Hopkins coach Ken Novak were not immediately returned.
“I thought our kids handled the situation amazingly,” said Schnettler, now in his 11th season at Wayzata.
Wayzata has four games remaining in the regular season. Both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the Minnesota Top 25, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s statewide boys basketball rankings.
