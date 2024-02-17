Benilde-St. Margaret's defeated defending champion Orono in a tiebreaker to win the Class 2A dance state tournament jazz division title on Friday night at Target Center. The Red Knights won their 11th total state tournament title and ninth in Class 2A. They had not won since 2018. Mound/Westonka finished third.

Wayzata won its seventh Class 3A jazz title and 12th time overall. The Trojans won for the first time since 2019. Defending champion Maple Grove finished second and Eastview — which had won the championship in each of the previous three seasons — finished third.

In Class 1A, St. Cloud Cathedral won its third consecutive jazz title. Yellow Medicine East finished second and Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd was third.

The state tournament continues with the high-kick competition Saturday. Eastview will attempt to win a fifth title in a row in Class 3A. Mound Westonka (2A) and St. Cloud Cathedral (1A) are the other returning champions.



