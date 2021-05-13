The Chicago Blackhawks NHL team bans the wearing of headdresses during hockey games in the United Center, calling them “sacred” symbols.

NASCAR in June bans the display of Confederate flags, a fixture of stock car races, at the urging of its lone prominent Black driver, Bubba Wallace.

In December, the Cleveland major league baseball franchise drops Indians as its name

After investors pressure corporations to pull their support of the Washington National Football League team, the owner jettisons the offensive name after eight decades.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai pledges to raise the proportion of "underrepresented groups" in leadership to 30% by 2025.

Mutual of Omaha replaces its Indian chief logo with a lion, a reference to its longtime sponsorship of "Wild Kingdom."

IBM notifies Congress that it will no longer market facial recognition technology, in response to demands for police reforms.

Pharmacy chains including Walgreens, Walmart and CVS discontinue the practice of securing Black beauty products in anti-theft cases.

The parent companies of Aunt Jemima and Mrs. Butterworth syrups, Cream of Wheat cereal and Uncle Ben's rice announce they're overhauling the brands to eliminate racial stereotypes.

Historic monuments and imagery

Starting June 2, 2020, more than 160 Confederate monuments and other symbols are removed from public and private buildings and places.

Mississippi lawmakers in June vote to replace the state flag, which incorporated the Confederate battle flag, with a new one centered on a magnolia blossom.

On June 7, protesters in Bristol, England, topple a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and toss it in Bristol harbor.

The Pentagon is proceeding with renaming Fort Bragg and other military bases named for Confederate leaders, after Congress overrode President Donald Trump's veto of a defense bill mandating the change.

Responding to local protests over George Floyd’s death, the City Council in Hamilton, New Zealand, removes a statue of British Captain John Fane Charles Hamilton, the city's namesake celebrated for his role in a war against the indigenous Maori people.