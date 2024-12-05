Waymo unveils plan to bring its robotaxi service to Miami

As part of the road map unfurled Thursday, Waymo plans to begin testing its driverless Jaguars in Miami next year, giving the robotaxis time to learn their way around Florida's biggest city before they start charging for rides in 2026. The move comes less than a month after Waymo opened up its robotaxi service to anyone looking for a ride in an 80-square-mile (129-square-kilometer) expanse in Los Angeles, extending its reach beyond its two major markets in Phoenix and San Francisco.