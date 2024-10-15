Sam Darnold is 5-0, the Dallas Cowboys have a bottom-three scoring defense and Bill Belichick is transitioning quite swimmingly from sourpuss coaching G.O.A.T. to smiley-faced media darling.
Way-too-early awards show has O’Connell as NFL Coach of the Year
Six weeks into the season and the NFL is upside down as the Vikings, Falcons and Commanders are the NFC’s top three seeds while Kevin O’Connell and Jayden Daniels lead in the way-too-early season awards.
To call the first 40 days of the 2024 NFL season a surprise doesn’t really cut it. It’s more like a public wedgie for anyone who ventured a so-called educated guess as to how this year would unfold.
The NFC’s current top three seeds — Vikings, Falcons and Commanders — were sub-.500 non-playoff teams a year ago. Today, they’re 13-4.
The Browns, Rams and Dolphins all were playoff teams a year ago. Today, they’re 4-12.
So, look ahead at your own risk while we look back at the first six weeks to present some awards and way-too-early award front-runners:
NFL Coach of the Year
Kevin O’Connell, Vikings
Dan Quinn needed only six weeks to match Washington’s 2023 win total. And he’s done it with a rookie quarterback.
But no one — absolutely no one — holds a hand that can trump the one O’Connell is holding:
He’s undefeated with Sam Darnold. Sam Darnold!
Biggest disappointment
Cowboys defense
Dallas carried a 16-game home winning streak into last year’s wild-card game against the Packers. Since then, they’re 0-4 while being outscored 167-85.
Not since the 1-13 Houston Oilers of 1972 has a team given up than many points in four consecutive home games.
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is on the hook for only three of those losses as Quinn’s successor at defensive coordinator. And, yes, he was missing six starters in Sunday’s 47-9 loss to Detroit. But there is some historically disappointing stuff going on with Big D’s defense.
MVP
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
The big fella makes last year’s MVP, Lamar Jackson, even more dangerous. He makes Zay Flowers even shiftier. He makes everyone in Baltimore even better. And, besides, it’s time someone besides a quarterback wins. That hasn’t happened since Adrian Peterson won it in 2012.
Best surprise
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
The Bears have four wins, yet their strength of victories (.182) is tied for third-worst in the league because they’ve beaten four one-win teams with a combined 4-18 record.
That being said, Williams still has been a pleasant surprise because of how raw he is despite being this year’s No. 1 overall pick. He’s also the first rookie quarterback selected No. 1 to win four of his first six games since 1967.
Assistant coach of the Year
Tie: Brian Flores, Vikings defensive coordinator; Ben Johnson, Lions offensive coordinator
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips calls Flores a “mad scientist.” Johnson also has an elite laboratory with which to work in Detroit.
They meet on Sunday. Winner moves to the front of the pack.
Belichick’s next gig
Belichick seems to enjoy his media and commercial spotlight, but Don Shula’s record is still out there. He’ll be a spry 73 next April when he’s the head coach of which team?
Dallas has to be the front-runner. The Giants have the full-circle thing, but no quarterback. Ditto for Cleveland, which is fighting its way to the top of the NFL’s worst QB situations. Miami, as always, has the weather. A dark-horse candidate? Philly, if the Eagles can’t find a way to snap out of the funk they’ve been in the past 11 games.
Defensive Player of the Year
Andrew Van Ginkel, edge, Vikings
He looks like Garth from Wayne’s World. He plays like some sort of hybrid football Frankenstein concoction that Flores cooked up. He’s also the only player in the league with three sacks, two interceptions and two pick-sixes.
Comeback Player of the Year
Sam Darnold, QB, Vikings
Duh!
Offensive Rookie of the Year
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
Looks like a C.J. Stroud clone with better wheels.
How do you like me now?
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, GM, Vikings
About 40-some days ago, we had Kwesi on the ropes. Cornered. Working his ribs like Roberto Duran, pummeling him with questions about trading Andrew Booth, releasing Lewis Cine, completely botching the ‘22 draft heading into what would be a wasted season without a healthy J.J. McCarthy.
Um, yeah, about that. Our bad, Kwes.
The GM granted all the pieces Flores needed to fulfill his vision for the defense. He drafted a kicker who doesn’t miss. And, oh yeah, he’s …
Undefeated with Sam Darnold. Sam Darnold!
The running back played for the Vikings last season, and had been a part-time starter for Houston this year.