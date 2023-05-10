ROME — Stan Wawrinka wasted little time securing a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ilya Ivashka in the first round of the Italian Open on Wednesday after the start was delayed for 90 minutes due to rain.

At age 38, Wawrinka is the oldest man in the tournament but he dominated Ivashka by hitting more than twice as many winners as his opponent, including one on his first match point to close it out in little more than an hour.

''This year I am playing much better, but I need to win more matches. That is what I am missing a bit, the confidence to win more matches,'' said Wawrinka, who had two surgeries on his left foot in 2021 and two operations on his left knee in 2017. ''But in general the level is great.''

Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam champion, next faces 26th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov, with the winner potentially meeting top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the third round.

''My dream is to win another trophy, another tournament," Wawrinka said. "Of course I'm getting older, it's getting more and more difficult. The passion and the love for the sport is still there; that's why I keep pushing myself.''

Djokovic, who has a first-round bye, will open against Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who advanced with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over 18-year-old Luca Van Assche, the youngest player in the top 100 of the rankings at No. 85.

Etcheverry reached clay finals in Santiago, Chile, and Houston earlier this year.

Also advancing on the red clay of the Foro Italico were Alexander Bublik, Cristian Garin, Marton Fucsovics and Sebastian Baez.

Australian qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis was leading Jaume Munar 4-2 in the first set when his Spanish opponent retired due to lower back pain.

Kokkinakis will next face local favorite Jannik Sinner.

Later, Andy Murray was playing fellow 35-year-old Fabio Fognini, who received a wild card.

In women's action, Lesia Tsurenko eliminated two-time champion Elina Svitolina in all-Ukrainian matchup.

Sloane Stephens beat Nadia Podoroska 6-4, 6-1 and next meets 14th-seeded Victoria Azarenka.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports