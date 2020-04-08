Hard Freeze Likely Next Week, Statewide



Julius Caesar was warned to 'beware the Ides of March'. Frankly, I'm more paranoid about the Ides of April. My nervous tick kicks in every year around this time, and for good reason.



April 10-12, 2019 nearly 10 inches of snow slapped the Twin Cities. April 13-15, 2018 a full-blown blizzard pounded Minnesota, with a whopping 15.7 inches at MSP. With an April like that who needs January?

After a magical Tuesday a cold, cruel reality settles in as we sail into next week. Canadian chill arrives in waves, each surge of chilly air preceded by rain (or snow). Rain showers brush far southern Minnesota today. A second, stronger cold front arrives Sunday, with rain possibly ending as snow.

It's ludicrous and borderline criminal to speculate about snow amounts 4 days out, but if ECMWF is to be believed, plowable amounts can't be ruled out by Sunday night.

Next week would feel right at home in late February, with a string of daytime highs in the 30s. We're overdue for goosebumps, but it can't stay cold for long.

Hard Freeze. Nighttime lows next week consistently drop well below freezing. This is why you wait until at least Mother's Day before even thinking about planting annuals. ECMWF temperatures: WeatherBell.

First Wave of Chilly Air. Cold front #1 arrives today on gusty winds and a few light rain showers. Behind this clipper daytime highs hold in the 40s, a second even colder front will probably mean highs in the 30s for much of next week. April can be a cruel month. Maps above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Extended Cool Phase. I guess this is the atmosphere's way of compensating for milder than average weather since December. April temperatures run 5-15F below average the next 2 weeks. GFS data for MSP: WeatherBell.

Cool Phase. No quick warming trends are imminent, although temperatures moderate somewhat by the 3rd week of April as the coldest air pushes into New England and eastern Canada. Next week should be the coldest week.

Climate Data for First Week of April. Maps above courtesy of USDA NASS Upper Midwest Regional Office.

Modern Meteorology Was Born 60 Years Ago. Ars Technica talks about the launch of America's first weather satellites, which revolutionized weather tracking and prediction: "Sixty years ago on this date, April 1, a Thor-Able rocket launched a small satellite weighing 122.5kg into an orbit about 650km above the Earth's surface. Effectively, this launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station marked the beginning of the era of modern weather forecasting. Designed by the Radio Corporation of America and put into space by NASA, the Television InfraRed Observation Satellite, or TIROS-1, was the nation's first weather satellite. During its 78 days of operation, TIROS-1 successfully monitored Earth's cloud cover and weather patterns from space. This was a potent moment for the field of meteorology. For the first time, scientists were able to combine space-based observations with physical models of the atmosphere that were just beginning to be run on supercomputers..."

Image credit : "Image taken on April 1, 1960, by TIROS 1. This was the first television picture of Earth from space." NASA.

2020 Hurricane Forecast: Above Average Intensity. Here's an excerpt from Forbes: "Those extra goods in your pantry may be useful for more than one reason. As if 2020 has not already walloped us beyond belief, brace yourself for more of nature’s power: Because of warm seas and favorable weather patterns, this Atlantic hurricane season could include a greater-than-average number of major hurricanes. Forecasters from Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, led by research scientist Phil Klotzbach, announced on Thursday that although there are 2.7 major hurricanes during a typical season — between June 1 and Nov. 30 — eight hurricanes are expected this year. And this includes four major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 miles per hour..."

Hurricane Season On Top of a Pandemic Will Be a Nightmare. Here's a clip from a post at Gizmodo: "...However, the nation needs a coordinated response with all officials on board if the U.S. wants to avoid an ultra-disastrous hurricane season, Samantha Montano, an assistant professor of emergency management and disaster science at the University of Nebraska Omaha, told Earther. “We really need particularly elected officials to be doing everything possible to get the covid situation under control as quickly as possible,” Montano said. “We need to try to get ourselves out of these peaks of the covid curve so that they are not aligning with hurricane season as much as we can.” Hurricanes are disastrous enough without the backdrop of a pandemic..."

Image credit : NOAA.

COVID-19 Mortality Projections for the USA courtesy of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

The World Is a Quieter Place - With Less Vibrations. CNN.com explains: "Once-crowded city streets are now empty. Highway traffic has slowed to a minimum. And fewer and fewer people can be found milling about outside. Global containment measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus have seemingly made the world much quieter. Scientists are noticing it, too. Around the world, seismologists are observing a lot less ambient seismic noise -- meaning, the vibrations generated by cars, trains, buses and people going about their daily lives. And in the absence of that noise, Earth's upper crust is moving just a little less..."

Hopes of Pandemic Respite This Spring May Depend Upon What Happens Indoors. A direct link between COVID-19 transmission and indoor relative humidity? Here's an excerpt from A direct link between COVID-19 transmission and indoor relative humidity? Here's an excerpt from Yale News : "...Iwasaki said the seasonal nature of respiratory illnesses have been chronicled since the times of the ancient Greeks, who noted such illnesses rose in winter and fell during spring and summer. Modern science has been able to identify cold, dry air as a factor in spread of viruses such as the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19. Research by Iwasaki’s lab and others explains why. Winter’s cold, dry air makes such viruses a triple threat: When cold outdoor air with little moisture is heated indoors, the air’s relative humidity drops to about 20%. This comparitively moisture-free air provides a clear path for airborne viral particles of viruses such as COVID-19..."

Seasonality of Respiratory Viral Infections. The article above references research at . The article above references research at The Annual Review of Virology (which I read cover to cover - not really). Here's an excerpt of the paper in question: "...The two major contributing factors are the changes in environmental parameters and human behavior. Studies have revealed the effect of temperature and humidity on respiratory virus stability and transmission rates. More recent research highlights the importance of the environmental factors, especially temperature and humidity, in modulating host intrinsic, innate, and adaptive immune responses to viral infections in the respiratory tract. Here we review evidence of how outdoor and indoor climates are linked to the seasonality of viral respiratory infections..."

How Biased Is Your Favorite New Source? This Chart Will Tell You. Big Think has an interesting post; here's a clip: "...Otero analyzed news sources for bias and reliability, and then charted her results. Her side project became the first version of the Media Bias Chart. In 2018, she founded Ad Fontes Media as a public benefit corporation—naming the company after the Latin phrase meaning, "back to the source." After a successful crowdfunding campaign, Otero gathered additional analysts to perform deeper dives into news content. Today, her Media Bias Chart has reached version 5.1. Each score is now backed by an analysis of multiple articles, a weighted average of those raw article scores, and multiple analyst rankings from people across the political spectrum..."

Graphic credit : "The Media Bias Chart, version 5.1, charts reliability and bias in about 90 popular news sources."

70 F. high yesterday in the Twin Cities, the first 70-degree reading of 2020.

53 F. average high on April 7.

63 F. high on April 7, 2019.

April 8, 1805 : John Sayer at the Snake River Fur Trading Post near present day Pine City mentions: 'The most tempestuous (stormy) day of the year. Pines and other trees fell near the fort.'

WEDNESDAY: Gusty with showers. Winds: NW 15-35. High: 54



THURSDAY: Cloudy, gusty. Sprinkles or flurries. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 46



GOOD FRIDAY: More sunshine, winds ease. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 29. High: near 50



SATURDAY: Clouds increase, showers late. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 36. High: 52



EASTER SUNDAY: Rain may end as slushy snow late. Winds: NE 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 43



MONDAY: Few flurries with a cold wind. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 29. High: 36



TUESDAY: Hello February! Windblown flakes. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 25. High: 34

Climate Stories...

In a Race Against Global Warming, Robins Are Migrating Earlier. InsideClimate News explains: "...Robins start heading north earlier when winters are warm and dry, the new study found, affirming findings from earlier studies that, even 20 years ago, documented climate effects on migration. Declining snow cover, a well-documented impact of global warming, seems to be the main environmental cue, said the new report's lead author Ruth Oliver, who did the research as a doctoral student at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and is now a postdoctoral associate at Yale University. "We've generally felt like birds must be responding to when food is available," Oliver said. "When the snow melts, there are insects to get at, but we've never had data like this before. We were interested in looking at how songbirds navigate these dynamic landscapes. We know the environment is changing, but it's been puzzling to researchers how songbirds are anticipating these changes..."

Methane Shoots Up: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Methane levels in the atmosphere experienced a dramatic rise in 2019, preliminary data released Sunday shows. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that methane levels increased by 11.54 parts per billion (ppb) in 2019 over 2018 levels, the largest increase since 2014. “Last year’s jump in methane is one of the biggest we’ve seen over the past twenty years,” Rob Jackson, professor of Earth system science at Stanford University and chair of the Global Carbon Project, told Bloomberg. “It’s too early to say why, but increases from both agriculture and natural gas use are likely. Natural gas consumption surged more than two percent last year.” In the United States, the fossil fuel industry is the largest source of methane pollution, and emissions from the oil and gas sector have grown at least 40% over the last decade." (Bloomberg, The Hill. Background: Climate Signals)

Sorry, Climate Change Hasn't Gone Away Just Because of COVID-19. Here's an excerpt from Forbes: "...Concentrations of carbon dioxide, the gas that’s most responsible for trapping heat in Earth’s atmosphere, are up from 413 ppm this time last year to 416 ppm now. That’s because on average, a carbon dioxide molecule will remain in the atmosphere for about four years. Then, when they leave the atmosphere, the carbon dioxide molecules simply swap places with carbon dioxide in the ocean, which means the extra carbon dioxide we’ve added to our atmosphere from burning fossil fuels for decades will remain in our environment for centuries. So the current decrease in carbon pollution is a mere blip in the overall picture and the climate crisis will still be with us for a very long time..."

Why is Climate Change So Unfair? Because the poorest of the poor are first to experience the impacts of a more volatile climate. Grist explains: "...Some of those demographic factors, like age, race, and gender, aren’t under people’s control. And studying the history of a certain community or group can reveal that they have suffered unfair treatment that is often rooted in biased policies or attitudes. For example, we know that poorer areas and communities of color are likely to suffer the worst consequences of climate change, even though they tend to be responsible for emitting fewer greenhouse gases than wealthier and less-diverse populations. And it’s often not just the consequences that affect these communities. They also are much more likely to live around the sources of pollution responsible for warming, like highways, refineries, and other industrial sites..."

Birds are Adopting "Extraordinary Behaviors" to Survive the Impact of Climate Change. The Daily Mail Online has the story; here's a clip: "...Those that more easily incorporate different foods into their diets or develop new foraging techniques better withstand environmental changes. Ducatez and his team say environmental changes is the main threat birds face. Researchers compared the number of observed innovations of each species with their risk of extinction according to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Other instances of dietary changes between bird species were a great egret killing and eating a common sparrow in Brazil, rather than fish, and a crow stealing scraps from starlings feeding in a dump in Spain..."