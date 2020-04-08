Hard Freeze Likely Next Week, Statewide
Julius Caesar was warned to 'beware the Ides of March'. Frankly, I'm more paranoid about the Ides of April. My nervous tick kicks in every year around this time, and for good reason.
April 10-12, 2019 nearly 10 inches of snow slapped the Twin Cities. April 13-15, 2018 a full-blown blizzard pounded Minnesota, with a whopping 15.7 inches at MSP. With an April like that who needs January?
After a magical Tuesday a cold, cruel reality settles in as we sail into next week. Canadian chill arrives in waves, each surge of chilly air preceded by rain (or snow). Rain showers brush far southern Minnesota today. A second, stronger cold front arrives Sunday, with rain possibly ending as snow.
It's ludicrous and borderline criminal to speculate about snow amounts 4 days out, but if ECMWF is to be believed, plowable amounts can't be ruled out by Sunday night.
Next week would feel right at home in late February, with a string of daytime highs in the 30s. We're overdue for goosebumps, but it can't stay cold for long.
Hard Freeze. Nighttime lows next week consistently drop well below freezing. This is why you wait until at least Mother's Day before even thinking about planting annuals. ECMWF temperatures: WeatherBell.
Cool Phase. No quick warming trends are imminent, although temperatures moderate somewhat by the 3rd week of April as the coldest air pushes into New England and eastern Canada. Next week should be the coldest week.
Climate Data for First Week of April. Maps above courtesy of USDA NASS Upper Midwest Regional Office.
2020 Hurricane Forecast: Above Average Intensity. Here's an excerpt from Forbes: "Those extra goods in your pantry may be useful for more than one reason. As if 2020 has not already walloped us beyond belief, brace yourself for more of nature’s power: Because of warm seas and favorable weather patterns, this Atlantic hurricane season could include a greater-than-average number of major hurricanes. Forecasters from Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology Project, led by research scientist Phil Klotzbach, announced on Thursday that although there are 2.7 major hurricanes during a typical season — between June 1 and Nov. 30 — eight hurricanes are expected this year. And this includes four major hurricanes, with winds of at least 111 miles per hour..."
Hurricane Season On Top of a Pandemic Will Be a Nightmare. Here's a clip from a post at Gizmodo: "...However, the nation needs a coordinated response with all officials on board if the U.S. wants to avoid an ultra-disastrous hurricane season, Samantha Montano, an assistant professor of emergency management and disaster science at the University of Nebraska Omaha, told Earther. “We really need particularly elected officials to be doing everything possible to get the covid situation under control as quickly as possible,” Montano said. “We need to try to get ourselves out of these peaks of the covid curve so that they are not aligning with hurricane season as much as we can.” Hurricanes are disastrous enough without the backdrop of a pandemic..."
Image credit: NOAA.
COVID-19 Mortality Projections for the USA courtesy of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
WEDNESDAY: Gusty with showers. Winds: NW 15-35. High: 54
THURSDAY: Cloudy, gusty. Sprinkles or flurries. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 46
GOOD FRIDAY: More sunshine, winds ease. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 29. High: near 50
SATURDAY: Clouds increase, showers late. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 36. High: 52
EASTER SUNDAY: Rain may end as slushy snow late. Winds: NE 15-25. Wake-up: 33. High: 43
MONDAY: Few flurries with a cold wind. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 29. High: 36
TUESDAY: Hello February! Windblown flakes. Winds: NW 15-25. Wake-up: 25. High: 34
Climate Stories...
In a Race Against Global Warming, Robins Are Migrating Earlier. InsideClimate News explains: "...Robins start heading north earlier when winters are warm and dry, the new study found, affirming findings from earlier studies that, even 20 years ago, documented climate effects on migration. Declining snow cover, a well-documented impact of global warming, seems to be the main environmental cue, said the new report's lead author Ruth Oliver, who did the research as a doctoral student at Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, and is now a postdoctoral associate at Yale University. "We've generally felt like birds must be responding to when food is available," Oliver said. "When the snow melts, there are insects to get at, but we've never had data like this before. We were interested in looking at how songbirds navigate these dynamic landscapes. We know the environment is changing, but it's been puzzling to researchers how songbirds are anticipating these changes..."
Methane Shoots Up: Climate Nexus has headlines and links: "Methane levels in the atmosphere experienced a dramatic rise in 2019, preliminary data released Sunday shows. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that methane levels increased by 11.54 parts per billion (ppb) in 2019 over 2018 levels, the largest increase since 2014. “Last year’s jump in methane is one of the biggest we’ve seen over the past twenty years,” Rob Jackson, professor of Earth system science at Stanford University and chair of the Global Carbon Project, told Bloomberg. “It’s too early to say why, but increases from both agriculture and natural gas use are likely. Natural gas consumption surged more than two percent last year.” In the United States, the fossil fuel industry is the largest source of methane pollution, and emissions from the oil and gas sector have grown at least 40% over the last decade." (Bloomberg, The Hill. Background: Climate Signals)
Sorry, Climate Change Hasn't Gone Away Just Because of COVID-19. Here's an excerpt from Forbes: "...Concentrations of carbon dioxide, the gas that’s most responsible for trapping heat in Earth’s atmosphere, are up from 413 ppm this time last year to 416 ppm now. That’s because on average, a carbon dioxide molecule will remain in the atmosphere for about four years. Then, when they leave the atmosphere, the carbon dioxide molecules simply swap places with carbon dioxide in the ocean, which means the extra carbon dioxide we’ve added to our atmosphere from burning fossil fuels for decades will remain in our environment for centuries. So the current decrease in carbon pollution is a mere blip in the overall picture and the climate crisis will still be with us for a very long time..."
Why is Climate Change So Unfair? Because the poorest of the poor are first to experience the impacts of a more volatile climate. Grist explains: "...Some of those demographic factors, like age, race, and gender, aren’t under people’s control. And studying the history of a certain community or group can reveal that they have suffered unfair treatment that is often rooted in biased policies or attitudes. For example, we know that poorer areas and communities of color are likely to suffer the worst consequences of climate change, even though they tend to be responsible for emitting fewer greenhouse gases than wealthier and less-diverse populations. And it’s often not just the consequences that affect these communities. They also are much more likely to live around the sources of pollution responsible for warming, like highways, refineries, and other industrial sites..."
Birds are Adopting "Extraordinary Behaviors" to Survive the Impact of Climate Change. The Daily Mail Online has the story; here's a clip: "...Those that more easily incorporate different foods into their diets or develop new foraging techniques better withstand environmental changes. Ducatez and his team say environmental changes is the main threat birds face. Researchers compared the number of observed innovations of each species with their risk of extinction according to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Other instances of dietary changes between bird species were a great egret killing and eating a common sparrow in Brazil, rather than fish, and a crow stealing scraps from starlings feeding in a dump in Spain..."
File image: Wikipedia.