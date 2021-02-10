PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nate Watson and David Duke each had 17 points as Providence got past UConn 70-59 on Wednesday.
A.J. Reeves added 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Providence (10-10, 6-8 Big East Conference). Noah Horchler had 10 rebounds.
R.J. Cole had 14 points and six assists for the Huskies (8-5, 5-5). Tyrese Martin added 13 points and nine rebounds, and Adama Sanogo had nine points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Another Florida men's basketball game postponed
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Business
English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism
The leaders of English soccer asked the heads of Facebook and Instagram on Thursday to show "basic human decency" by taking more robust action to eradicate racism and for users' identities to be verified.
Local
Birkebeiner will take place, but with safety protocols
The American Birkebeiner Ski Race in northern Wisconsin will look different this year because of coronavirus safety protocols.
Sports
AP Top 25 Podcast: Takeaways from 2020 coaching changes
A pandemic could not stop some college football programs from spending millions to change football coaches.
Sports
Raptors to keep calling Tampa home for rest of season
The Toronto Raptors aren't going back to Toronto this season.