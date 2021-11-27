LAFAYETTE, La. — Gabe Watson scored 15 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the foul line and Jackson State beat Louisiana 75-70 on Saturday.
Jayveous McKinnis had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Jackson State (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Jonas James III scored 11 and Ken Evans Jr. had six rebounds.
Kobe Julien had 15 points for the Ragin' Cajuns (3-3), Jordan Brown scored 11 and Theo Akwuba 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Live: Gophers take 3-0 lead over Badgers on 28-yard Trickett FG in first quarter
With hopes for winning the Big Ten West taken away by Nebraska's fourth-quarter collapse against Iowa, the Gophers' attention turns to reclaiming Paul Bunyan's Axe from Wisconsin.
Sports
NHL postpones 2 Islanders games amid COVID-19 outbreak
The NHL has postponed two more games for coronavirus-related reasons, making it five so far this season.
Sports
Patterson scores 22 to lead Montana St. past Incarnate Word
Tyler Patterson scored a career-high 22 points and Montana State beat Incarnate Word 83-64 on Saturday.
Sports
No. 21 Wake Forest beats BC 41-10, will play for ACC title
Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson had no complaints about sharing the screen on his postgame video call.
Sports
AP source: Mets add CF Marte with $78 million, 4-year deal
The New York Mets have bolstered their lineup with three free-agent deals, adding speedy center fielder Starling Marte to go along with Mark Canha and All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar.