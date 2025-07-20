Water tanks replace springs on a Serbian mountain as drought endangers some 1,000 cows and horses

SUVA PLANINA, Serbia — A severe drought this summer has left over 1,000 cows and horses without water on a mountain in southeast Serbia, forcing the authorities to bring up emergency supplies.
The early drought that started in May has affected people, animals and crops throughout the Western Balkans, causing water and power restrictions, disruptions in river traffic and problems in agriculture in this part of southeast Europe.
At Suva Planina, Serbian for Dry Mountain, cattle owners said they can't remember the springs ever drying up before mid-August. Lack of water has sent the cattle roaming down the mountain in panic, they said.
''We haven't had any rain on the mountain since May 27,'' lamented Nikola Manojlovic, from the nearby village of Mali Krcimir.
Suva Planina is located about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Serbia's capital, Belgrade.
The drought has left visible consequences on a plateau at the altitude of some 1,200 meters (nearly 4,000 feet) — cracked ground has replaced the main water spring, along with dry, yellow grass and dust.
''We tried to dig new wells but everything has dried up,'' he said. ''It was horrible, our cattle had no water for three days, they were screaming."
Alarmed, authorities drove up water trucks on Thursday, and workers used hoses to fill up a pond from the tanks for the thirsty animals. The Ministry of Agriculture said it will keep sending supplies in the coming weeks.