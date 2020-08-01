Law enforcement authorities are investigating a collision between a water skier and a Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol boat on Lake Minnetonka early Saturday morning.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in the lower lake area south of Gale Island, said Andy Skoogman, a spokesman for Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. The water skier, a man, was injured and taken to HCMC in Minneapolis. The sheriff’s deputy who was on the boat was not hurt, said Skoogman.
At the request of Hennepin County officials, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation.
