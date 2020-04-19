A body was recovered from the Mississippi River in south Minneapolis after a passerby reported seeing it in the water Sunday morning.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said that the Water Patrol recovered the body in the area of 54th Street and Minnehaha Park Drive.

The body was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Our condolences go out to the friends and family who lost a loved one,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in a statement. He added that his department will be working with the medical examiner’s staff to determine how the body ended up in the river.

The identity of the person is not known.

