Watching Trump from afar, Israel fears being left out of a new Middle East it helped create

As U.S. President Donald Trump jetted from one sprawling palace to another, embracing Arab leaders and heralding a new Middle East this week, many in Israel worried that the best partner they've ever had in the White House had lost interest.
For decades, Israel has leveraged its special relationship with the United States to serve as a gatekeeper to Washington. From the Camp David Treaty with Egypt to the Abraham Accords brokered by Trump in his first term, Arab states seeking U.S. favor usually had to first make nice with Israel. And rarely did their interests prevail if they clashed with Israel's.
But on Wednesday, to Israel's dismay, Saudi Arabia and Turkey brokered a historic meeting between Trump and Syria's new president, and Trump portrayed his decision to lift sanctions on Damascus as a favor to his host, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Israel, which still views Syria as a security threat and had urged Trump to keep the sanctions in place, was ignored, as it apparently was on a number of recent U.S. initiatives in the region, from the ongoing talks with Iran to the ceasefire with Yemen's Houthi rebels. Asked Friday if he knew Israel opposes U.S. recognition of Syria's new government, Trump replied: ''I don't know, I didn't ask them about that.''
''This week there was a party in the Middle East — a grand ball full of colorful costumes, money and gold changing hands — and we found ourselves playing the role of Cinderella before the transformation,'' columnist Sima Kadmon wrote in Israel's Yediot Ahronot daily.
''The fairy godmother we thought we had flew off to Saudi Arabia and Qatar.''
Israel sidelined
Trump skipped Israel on his first major foreign tour, which instead took him to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.