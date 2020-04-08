THE HAGUE — The global chemical weapons watchdog issued a report Wednesday blaming the Syrian air force for a series of chemical attacks in late March 2017 on the central town of Ltamenah.

The report marks the first time the Investigation and Identification Team, set up in 2018 by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, has apportioned blame for an attack in Syria and will likely lead to fresh calls for accountability for the regime of President Bashar Assad.