Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia.
"We need you right now," Zelenskyy said in remarks livestreamed at the U.S. Capitol. He added, "I call on you to do more."
Watch a replay of Zelenskyy's address:
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
World
UK says 2 detained dual nationals returning to UK from Iran
A plane carrying Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British charity worker detained in Iran for almost six years, flew out of Tehran and headed for home Wednesday, soon after the U.K. government settled a decades-old debt to Iran.
Politics
Zelenskyy tells U.S. Congress, 'We need you right now'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Wednesday as he appealed to the U.S. Congress to do more to help Ukraine's fight against Russia, but acknowledged the no-fly zone he has sought to "close the sky" over his country may not happen.
Business
Live updates: Turkey's foreign minister meets with Russia
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called for an end to the "bloodshed and tears" from the conflict in Ukraine during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart.
World
Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body
The Council of Europe on Wednesday expelled Russia from the continent's foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over Moscow's invasion and war in Ukraine.
Nation
Russia-Ukraine war: Key things to know about the conflict
As Russia's offensive pressed closer to Ukraine's seat of government, missiles and artillery slammed into high-rise apartment towers in Kyiv on Wednesday, setting buildings ablaze and sending smoke over the capital and its suburbs.