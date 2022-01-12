More from Star Tribune
10 years later, Costa Concordia disaster vivid for survivors
Ten years have passed since the Costa Concordia cruise ship slammed into a reef and capsized off the Tuscan island of Giglio. But for the passengers on board and the residents who welcomed them ashore, the memories of that harrowing, freezing night remain vividly etched into their minds.
Nation
Families prepare to lay to rest victims lost in Bronx fire
Calls to prayer rang out from a Bronx mosque Wednesday as a bereaved community prepares to bury its dead — 17 souls — in the coming days and families seek closure from New York City's most devastating fire in decades.
Coronavirus
Minneapolis, St. Paul to require vaccine proof to get into bars, restaurants
The moves comes as an increasing number of large, Democrat-led cities across the country are adopting similar rules.
Coronavirus
Walz announces funding for hospitals to weather omicron
State leaders expect a surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations this month but hope for less severity, ICU demand.
Local
Hurt serval cat found in Boston to go to Minnesota sanctuary
An African serval cat found injured in a Boston suburb last week will go to a wild cat sanctuary in Minnesota if an amputation proceeds as anticipated.