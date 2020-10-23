Watch prep games online

PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Viewers can pay $6 for a single game, or buy PSTV's All Access Pass that includes every regular-season livestream (all schools, all school year) for $60. A portion of the revenue from PSTV sales goes back to schools. Today's events are listed below (starting at 7 p.m. unless noted; schedule subject to change). Watch the games at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL.

FOOTBALL

Burnsville vs. Farmington, 6 p.m.

White Bear Lake vs. East Ridge

Woodbury vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

Tartan vs. Hill-Murray

Hastings vs. South St. Paul

Bl. Jefferson vs. Waconia

Kasson-Mantorville vs. New Prague

GIRLS' SWIMMING

Section 4A Session 1, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2AA, 6 p.m.

Section 4A Session 2, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Park of C.G. vs. Stillwater

Woodbury vs. East Ridge

Mounds View vs. Irondale

Roseville vs. Cretin-Derham Hall

Henry Sibley vs. Irondale

Maple Grove vs. Centennial