Watch prep games online
PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Viewers can pay $6 for a single game, or buy PSTV's All Access Pass that includes every regular-season livestream (all schools, all school year) for $60. A portion of the revenue from PSTV sales goes back to schools. Today's events are listed below (starting at 7 p.m. unless noted; schedule subject to change). Watch the games at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL.
FOOTBALL
Burnsville vs. Farmington, 6 p.m.
White Bear Lake vs. East Ridge
Woodbury vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
Tartan vs. Hill-Murray
Hastings vs. South St. Paul
Bl. Jefferson vs. Waconia
Kasson-Mantorville vs. New Prague
GIRLS' SWIMMING
Section 4A Session 1, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2AA, 6 p.m.
Section 4A Session 2, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Park of C.G. vs. Stillwater
Woodbury vs. East Ridge
Mounds View vs. Irondale
Roseville vs. Cretin-Derham Hall
Henry Sibley vs. Irondale
Maple Grove vs. Centennial