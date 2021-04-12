Brother breaks down talking about George Floyd's life in Derek Chauvin murder trial.

If you don't see a video player, click here.

—

Law school professor, former police officer: The prone position is "supposed to be transitory."

If you don't see a video player, click here.

—

Chauvin's lawyer requests sequestration of jury in light of Brooklyn Center police shooting.

If you don't see a video player, click here.