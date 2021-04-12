Brother breaks down talking about George Floyd's life in Derek Chauvin murder trial.
If you don't see a video player, click here.
—
Law school professor, former police officer: The prone position is "supposed to be transitory."
If you don't see a video player, click here.
—
Chauvin's lawyer requests sequestration of jury in light of Brooklyn Center police shooting.
If you don't see a video player, click here.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
More unrest as chief says officer meant to use Taser on Wright
After post-curfew clashes outside the Brooklyn Center police station Monday night, officials said 40 people were arrested. In Minneapolis, more than a dozen were arrested for looting and curfew violations.
Local
Officer who fatally shot man in Brooklyn Center is 26-year veteran
She got her police license in 1995 at age 22, according to state records.
Business
Leaders of GM, Ford among objectors to voting restrictions
The leaders of three-dozen major Michigan-based companies, including General Motors and Ford, on Tuesday objected to Republican-sponsored election bills that would make it harder to vote in Michigan and other states.
Duluth
Duluth's Spirit Mountain turns profit, plans to add new lounge, skate rink
New amenities will be coupled with increased prices.
Local
Wisconsin Assembly to OK genocide education bill
The state Assembly was poised Tuesday to approve a bipartisan bill that would require schools to include instruction on the Holocaust and other genocides.