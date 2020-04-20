If unable to view, click here.
Coronavirus
'Localized' school plan sets thresholds
Gov. Tim Walz said the state is taking a "localized, data-driven approach" to reopening schools amid the global pandemic, setting thresholds that must be met if schools are going to open their doors to students.
Minneapolis
Young father killed, man wounded in shooting near Little Earth housing complex in Minneapolis
The homicide is the 39th of the year so far in the city, continuing a surge in shootings.
Local
3 senior MPD officials test positive for COVID-19 as cases rise
Another positive case was a senior civilian staffer who was hospitalized, sources say.
Local
Minneapolis officials clear second large homeless camp
The cleanup comes a week after officials dismantled a large homeless encampment at Powderhorn Park.
National
Wis. DNR board revises deer quotas after open meeting allegations
The state Department of Natural Resources board voted Thursday to revise antlerless deer quotas in some northern Wisconsin counties, hoping to defuse complaints that it violated open meeting laws and ignored local recommendations when it tightened kill limits last month.