West Metro
Firearms stolen from Edina gun shop during predawn break-in
Police have yet to say how many guns were stolen; no arrests made.
Duluth
Uptick in COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County linked to assisted-living facility
Local health officials warned the coronavirus is also spreading through community transmission.
Variety
How are Minnesota gym owners and fitness leaders keeping us working out?
Stay fit while staying at home — that's not always easy. Passionate people in and around the Twin Cities are helping us do just that.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Walz extends stay-at-home order to May 4
Schools, bars and restaurants in Minnesota will remain closed under the order to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has now caused 1,154 lab-confirmed illnesses and 39 deaths in the state.