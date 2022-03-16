Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video speech as he uses the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia's crushing invasion.

Zelenskyy's livestreamed address Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a unique and very public strategy in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.

Watch Zelenskyy's address live at 8 a.m. CT: