Plea deal means no prison for driver who killed former mayor on shoulder of I-94
Agreement calls for a four-year sentence to be set aside.
Rochester
Law enforcement lament distrust at rescheduled crime forum in Rochester
Center of the American Experiment event draws four times as many attendees after outcry over cancellation.
Local
Watch live: Minnesota Department of Human Rights report on Minneapolis Police Department
A news conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Minneapolis
Read the report on racial discrimination by Minneapolis police
The Minnesota Department of Human Rights released a report Wednesday outlining the findings of its investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged…
Beauty and the beads: Indigenous designers put on a show in Minneapolis
The event was part of Fashion Week MN.