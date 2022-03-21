The Senate Judiciary Committee begins historic confirmation hearings Monday for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Jackson is expected to present an opening statement Monday, then answer questions from the committee's 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans over the next two days.
Watch Day 1 of Jackson's confirmation hearings live at 10 a.m.:
