Minneapolis
Gov. Walz calls for 8 minutes, 46 seconds of silence to honor George Floyd
Gov. Tim Walz is calling a moment of silence at 11 a.m. Tuesday lasting 8 minutes and 46 minutes in memory of George Floyd, the man whose death after being detained by police in Minneapolis has reverberated around world.
Coronavirus
Minnesota reports 20 COVID-19 deaths amid pandemic plateau
Health officials warn it is too soon to assume COVID-19 pandemic is declining, or that summer weather has played a role.
South Metro
Former Marine arrested after Shakopee man, 65, fatally shot in break-in
The man was shot in the head during a break-in by someone the man he likely did not know, according to authorities.
Coronavirus
Tracking coronavirus in Minnesota
See how COVID-19 has spread in Minnesota and across the United States.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police officers disciplined in fraction of cases
Each year, hundreds of complaints of police misconduct — from citizens and from inside the Minneapolis Police Department itself — land before a civilian review board tasked with investigating them.