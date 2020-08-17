More from Star Tribune
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme
President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was pulled from a yacht and arrested Thursday on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall, making him the latest in a long list of Trump allies to be charged with a crime.
Street honoring Confederate icon renamed for HBCU president
A New Orleans thoroughfare named for the former president of the Confederacy will be renamed next year to honor a local civil rights icon and longtime president of a historically Black university, the City Council decided Thursday.
US demands restoration of UN sanctions against Iran
The Trump administration on Thursday formally notified the United Nations of its demand for all U.N. sanctions on Iran to be restored, citing significant Iranian violations of the 2015 nuclear deal.
Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday that he's tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.
Young children pose a dilemma for airlines with mask rules
Two recent incidents involving young children who refused to wear face masks show how airlines are struggling to balance safety with compassionate treatment of all their customers during a pandemic.