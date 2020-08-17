More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
AP Explains: California's power outages pose new challenge
As if the pandemic and economic recession weren't bad enough, millions of Californians are now facing recurring threats of abrupt blackouts during a heat wave in the nation's most populous state.
National
Louisiana governor's goal: net zero greenhouse gases by 2050
Louisiana's governor has signed an executive order setting a state goal for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, drawing swift praise from environmental groups.
National
The Latest: Obama will say 'our democracy' is on the line
Former President Barack Obama is set to implore voters to back his former vice president for the nation's top job, arguing that "our democracy" is on the line.
National
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on `MAGA' wear
President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged people to boycott tires from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., tweeting that the Ohio-based company had "announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS."
National
Far-right provocateur vs. Florida congresswoman in November
A far-right Republican candidate banned from social media sites because of her racist and anti-Muslim speech is celebrating a congressional primary victory in Florida while embracing her role as a general election underdog in a heavily Democratic district that President Trump calls home.