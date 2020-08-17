More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Franklin beats US Rep. Spano in Fla. GOP primary
The Latest on the 2020 primary elections (all times local):
National
Denver police look for masked suspects in fire that killed 5
Police released a surveillance photo Tuesday of three people believed to have started a house fire in suburban Denver that killed five recent immigrants from the West African nation of Senegal.
National
The Latest: Clinton says Trump sees job as lobbing insults
Bill Clinton has delivered a stinging attack on President Donald Trump, saying the nation knows what he’d do with four more years in the White…
National
Biden's convention focus: Experience to fix Trump's chaos
Joe Biden blended support from his party's elders and fresher faces on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, making the case that he has the experience and energy to repair the chaos that President Donald Trump has created at home and abroad.
National
Power operators eye thermostat, Newsom declares emergency
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California amid excessive heat as the state's power grid operator pleaded with residents and businesses to continue conserving energy to avoid rolling blackouts.