The Latest: 1st topic at the VP debate is the coronavirus
The Latest on the 2020 presidential election (all times local):
National
Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns
Despite increasing coronavirus cases across the U.S., Hawaii officials hope to reboot tourism next week by loosening months of economically crippling pandemic restrictions, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers.
National
Pence, Harris face off on COVID-19 in VP debate
Separated by plexiglass barriers, Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris sparred over the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic in a debate Wednesday night that highlighted the parties' sharply conflicting visions for a nation in crisis.
National
Affidavit: Man fatally shot by Texas cop offered handshake
A Black man who was fatally shot by a white police officer in a small East Texas city had offered a handshake to the officer, asking if he was "doing good," as the officer arrived at a convenience store to check out a report of a fight, according to a court document released Wednesday.
National
'The military's #MeToo moment:' Fort Hood victims speak out
Maria Valentine says she was just months into her training at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas, in 2006 when a sergeant with a history of alleged harassment toward other soldiers wrote her up after she complained that she didn't want him touching her during body mass measurements.