World
Russian ground forces enter Ukraine; Chernobyl lost
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. Ukraine's government pleaded for help as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
World
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
It was among the most worrying developments on an already shocking day, as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday: warfare at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, where radioactivity is still leaking from history's worst nuclear disaster 36 years ago.
Business
World leaders move to slap sanctions on the Kremlin
World leaders Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "barbaric" and moved to slap unprecedented economic sanctions on Moscow and those close to President Vladimir Putin.
World
EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin told the world in the lead-up to Thursday's attacks on Ukraine that his operation aims to "denazify" Ukraine, a country with a Jewish president who lost relatives in the Holocaust and who heads a Western-backed, democratically elected government.
World
Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine
Associated Press journalists are documenting military activity across Ukraine, where disinformation is spiking during a Russian ground and air offensive. With social media amplifying a torrent of military claims and counter-claims, determining exactly what is happening can difficult. Here's a look at some of what can be confirmed.